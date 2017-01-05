Americana Project presents singer-songwriter Nathaniel Talbot on Wednesday, Jan. 11

- News
By Bob Hemenger
Special to The PREVIEW
The Americana Project class at Pagosa Springs High School has been presenting two concerts each year for the past seven years where professional musicians are brought in to work with the students on songwriting and performing. Students also open the concert and join the artist for the closing song.
This school year, the class is expanding this program to add a third special guest concert with the extremely talented Nathaniel Talbot.
Talbot has a warm voice reminiscent of James Taylor, writes thought provoking, powerful lyrics and plays the guitar in a way that is both unique and masterful. Talbot grew up on a farm in the foothills southeast of Portland, Ore. He now runs an organic vegetable farm on Whidbey Island in Washington State’s Puget Sound. His music deeply expresses his connection with the land.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at Pagosa Springs High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cost is $10 (12 and under are free). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Students from the Americana Project class will open the show. Please mark your calendars.
