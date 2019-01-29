Americana Project, Intro to Guitar classes to hold free concert Jan. 29

By Bob Hemenger

Special to The PREVIEW

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, the Americana Project class and the Intro to Guitar classes will be holding a free concert at Pagosa Springs High School. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature both covers and original songs written by the Americana Project students.

This year’s group has many exceptional songwriters and musicians. The Intro to Guitar class is led by Dan Burch. This class was added seven years ago as a way for students with no experience to learn to play guitar in a school year. It has been very successful and currently has two sections with 14 students in each.

One of the prerequisites of the Americana Project class is to be able to accompany yourself on an instrument. The guitar class has helped students meet that requirement. Each guitar class will be performing two group songs. This will be the first time many of them have performed in front of an audience. Please come out and support all of these amazing young Pagosa Springs musicians.

