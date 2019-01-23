Americana Project, guitar classes to perform concert Jan. 29

By Bob Hemenger

Special to The PREVIEW

The Americana Project class and the intro to guitar class will have a concert Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

The concert is free and will start at 7 p.m.

Students from Dan Burch’s guitar classes will be performing several group songs, and there will be solo up to full band performances by all the Americana Project students.

