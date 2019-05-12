Americana Project Final Exam Concert

Students from the Americana Project and Intro to Guitar Class from Pagosa Springs High School will be performing songs in Town Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. This is the Americana Project’s “final exam” concert and each member of the class will be responsible for leading one original or cover song for their classroom grade. The show is free and will be moved into the high school commons if the weather doesn’t cooperate. Please come out and support these fine young musicians. Bring your own chairs, blankets and refreshments.

