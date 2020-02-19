Americana Project class concert

The Americana Project class will be playing an informal concert at The Springs Resort Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. The free concert will be in the atrium of the Luxury Lodge. Students will be performing a mix of cover and original music. This year’s class has 30 amazing musicians who are eager to share their music with you. The Americana Project class is an elective offering at Pagosa Springs High School. This is the 11th year and the primary focus of the class is on performance and songwriting. Students gain self-confidence, self-expression and the ability to stand and deliver a song. These skills transfer over to everyday life, and they also create a lifelong love and appreciation for a good song.

