Americana Project announces upcoming concerts

By Bob Hemenger

Special to The PREVIEW

The Americana Project class at Pagosa Springs High School will be playing an informal concert at The Springs Resort Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The free concert will be in the atrium of the Luxury Lodge.

Students will be performing a mix of cover and original music. This year’s class has 30 amazing musicians who are eager to share their music with you.

The class will also have a formal concert Dec. 12 in the auditorium of Pagosa Springs High School.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Top Stories