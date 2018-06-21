American Legion Post 108/Order of the Grommet

American Legion Post 108 presents H. Wayne Wilson with its Order of the Grommet for his support for a recent American Legion Raffle. Wilson provided the raffle prize, a Henry rifle, .22 caliber, Military Service Edition.

The Order of the Grommet award reads, “Just as our flag can not fly on the halyard without the support of the grommet, American Legion Post 108 cannot sustain itself without the support of our citizens. This grommet, which has survived the ceremonial burning of the national colors, is symbolic of the support given by H. Wayne Wilson to our veterans. American Legion Post 108 is grateful for your help and hereby awards you the Order of the Grommet with our heartfelt thanks.”

The award was presented by Harry Harris, senior vice commander of Post 108. Pictured, left to right, are Donald Brenno, finance officer, Post 108; H. Wayne Wilson; Harris; and Warren Grams, sergeant of arms, Post 108.

Follow these topics: Celebrations, Community, Lifestyle