American Legion disposes of unserviceable flags

By Roy Vega

Special to The SUN

In accordance with the U.S. Flag Code and following an official ceremony prescribed by American Legion national headquarters, members of Pagosa Springs Mullins-Nickerson Post 108 retired and disposed of over 100 flags Wednesday, Oct. 9, behind the Legion building on Hermosa Street.

While the dignified disposal is required for the U.S. colors, the post also accepts and properly disposes of state flags and this year even one military branch flag (U.S. Navy).

Unserviceable flags are turned in annually during the summer around Flag Day, June 14, when the American Legion encourages businesses and homeowners to inspect their flags for needed replacement for proper disposal as one of a number of community services provided by the post.

Legionnaires present for the flag detail were Don Brenno, Ernie Garcia, Warren Grams, Harry Harris, Hal Lowe, Ed Robinson, Ken Rogers, Don Strait, Raymond Taylor, Roy Vega and Tom Zilhaver.

