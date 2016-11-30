e edition login button

Amanda Christensen

Amanda Christensen passed on Dec. 18 at the age of 33. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at the Restoration Fellowship Church, 264 Village Drive, Pagosa Springs, with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place the following day, Dec. 1, in Manassa, Colo. at the New Manassa Cemetery.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on November 30, 2016.