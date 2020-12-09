Alzheimer’s Association to offer free webinars in December

By Jim Herlihy|

Alzheimer’s Association

Holiday gatherings and the coronavirus do not mix, but for the families of 76,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s disease, the caregiving challenges will be even more complex this year.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a series of free webinars in December, including one from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, to provide caregivers with simple tips on coping with coronavirus, whether their loved one with dementia lives at home, in a residential facility or care providers are coming into the home.

In addition to “COVID-19 and Caregiving,” the full schedule of free webinars offered during the month of December includes:

• “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.” Learn about the 10 common warning signs, what to watch for in yourself and others, typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis, early detection and more. — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3; and 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15.

• “Las 10 Señales de Advertencia.” En Espanol — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

• “Effective Communication Strategies.” This workshop teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication from someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Develop strategies for having meaningful connection with people in differing stages of dementia. — 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4; and 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17.

• “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s.” An interactive program where you’ll learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place and how to access legal and financial resources near you. — noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

• “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the differences between Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms and more. — 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7; and 10 to11 a.m. Dec. 14.

• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior.” Behavior is a powerful form of communication and one of the primary ways that people with dementia communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language declines. But these behaviors can be challenging for caregivers. Join us to learn how to decode behavioral messages and learn strategies to intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges. — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8; and 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 16.

• “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research.” We’ve always known that the health of the brain and body are linked, but now science is able to provide insights into how we can optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. — 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8; and 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 21.

• “Dementia Conversations.” Tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, when to stop driving, and making legal/financial plans. — 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; and 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

• “Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers — Late Stage — Part 2.” In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. In this two-part series, you’ll hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families. — 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

Like all programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association, the webinars are offered at no charge, but registration is required. To register, call the free Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at (800) 272-3900. To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, go to www.alz.org.