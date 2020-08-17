Alternative high school building and plan fees waived by town council

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Building permit and plan review fees were waived by the Pagosa Springs Town Council at a regular meeting on Aug. 4 for a modular building that will house Archuleta School District’s (ASD) new alternative high school.

ASD is moving forward with a modular building to serve its students in the newly formed San Juan Mountain School, Town Manager Andrea Phillips explained during the meeting.

Calculated building permit fees are about $2,812, while the plan review fee is $1,406, for a total cost of $4,218, according to agenda documentation.

“I do think that the school district is an intergovernmental partnership with the town. They are going to be expanding their programming, and I think it’s an important community priority that they have put forward,” Phillips said.

Council member Nicole DeMarco added that this project supports the state’s objective of having alternative education opportunities.

“The school district has been a good partner for us on a lot of things,” council member Mat deGraaf said. “I want to continue that relationship, and $4,200 is a small price to pay.”

An alternative high school is needed in the Pagosa Springs community, deGraaf explained, adding that a lot of people will benefit from it.

Other business

Also during the Aug. 5 meeting, town council approved Ordinance 953 on second reading, which accepts land for the South 6th Street extension and town maintenance facility expansion.

Council member Shari Pierce recused herself from the discussion and vote.