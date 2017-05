Allison-Tiffany Cemetery to host Memorial Day services May 29

By Darlene Wylie

Special to The PREVIEW

A Memorial Day service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 29 at the Allison-Tiffany Cemetery on County Road 329.

Services will include music, visiting and honoring our veterans and loved ones. Everyone is invited.

