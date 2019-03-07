Allan Boelter

Allan Boelter was born Jan. 18, 1947, and was called home Feb. 18. We praise God that Allan is with our Lord in heaven and no longer suffering. Allan is survived by three sisters, four children, multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren and his wife, Lisa Maranz-Boelter.

A funeral service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church on March 9 at 11 a.m. At a later date, Allan will be interred with military honors at Riverside National Cemetery, California.

