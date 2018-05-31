All heart: Keith Candelaria wins assistant coaching award

Photo courtesy Tiffany Candelaria
Pagosa Springs High School wrestling and football assistant coach Keith Candelaria poses with Linda Johnson and his family on May 20 after he and his family accepted the Johnsons’ All-Heart Award in Buena Vista. in the back row, left to right, are Johnson (mother of Dwayne Johnson), Candelaria (award recipient), wife Tiffany Candelaria, Everly Candelaria (baby). In the front row, left to right, are Logan Candelaria and Adam Candelaria.

“Keith is an outstanding assistant coach; knowledgeable and commanding yet humble, enthusiastic, and willing to do whatever it takes to keep our program competitive. He has no ego about the limelight, and often volunteers for the low profile work that is so essential to having a good team. Needless to say, in volunteering for so many duties, his family must be understanding and on board, and indeed they are. He has a full plate and a half with all he does, and in spite of the busyness he fulfils all his duties, including those as an outstanding teacher, and dedicated and proud husband and father, with grace and skill,” states a nomination letter written by Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) wrestling coach Dan Janowsky.

This story was posted on May 31, 2018.