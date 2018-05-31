All heart: Keith Candelaria wins assistant coaching award

“Keith is an outstanding assistant coach; knowledgeable and commanding yet humble, enthusiastic, and willing to do whatever it takes to keep our program competitive. He has no ego about the limelight, and often volunteers for the low profile work that is so essential to having a good team. Needless to say, in volunteering for so many duties, his family must be understanding and on board, and indeed they are. He has a full plate and a half with all he does, and in spite of the busyness he fulfils all his duties, including those as an outstanding teacher, and dedicated and proud husband and father, with grace and skill,” states a nomination letter written by Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) wrestling coach Dan Janowsky.

