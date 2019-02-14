All-ages LEGO contest, teen Valentine’s lock-in and tween paper airplanes

There are several fun and free activities for all ages in the next week that you and your families might enjoy:

• LEGO fans should be working on your own original submissions for the all-ages LEGO contest. Entries must be built ahead of time and turned in to the library between Feb. 16 and 22.

Prizes will be awarded for each of five age categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17, and adult 18 and up. One prize will be awarded for the Judges’ Choice. Winners will be announced after LEGO Club on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 12:15 p.m. More details are available in the activities calendars.

• Teens ages 12-17 are invited to an anti-Valentine’s Lock-in on Friday, Feb. 15, from 5-7 p.m. This is a free fun evening of food, games, crafts and movies. To participate, you must have a signed permission form from a parent or guardian available on our website and at the front desk at the library — no exceptions. Be there by 5 p.m. with your permission form in hand, because the library will close then.

• Tweens are invited to a paper airplanes event next Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. for fourth- through eighth-graders. Come and fold paper airplanes and test them to see which ones go the farthest. We’ll have templates available, but you are encouraged to get creative on your own.

Library closure

Your library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, for Presidents Day.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Paws to Read Saturday

This Saturday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grades are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen writers group

Join us next Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. for our free teen writers meeting for seventh- through 12th-graders. This group’s interests include stories, poetry, graphic novels and fan fiction.

DIY for adults

At this month’s free DIY event on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m., you’ll make coffee filter flowers that make a lovely centerpiece or faux flower arrangement for any occasion. No registration is required.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application.

Today, Feb. 14, is Google Drive Basics, when you will learn how to create documents, save your files online and collaborate with others on Google Drive. Feb. 28 is YouTube Basics, when you’ll learn about channels, subscriptions, playlists and uploading your own videos to YouTube. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note there will be no PALS on Feb. 18.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

DVDs

“Annie Hall” stars Woody Allen and Diane Keaton. “The Equalizer” and “The Equalizer 2” both star Denzel Washington. “Planet Earth II” is the BBC documentary. “Venom” stars Tom Hardy. “Tea with the Dames” features four legends of British stage and screen — Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowwright. “The Hate U Give” is the story of a black girl from a poor neighborhood attending a mostly white prep school. “Beautifully Broken” is the true story of three families from different countries struggling to find hope amid war. “The Crimson Field” is about nurses in a tented field hospital in World War I France. “How Green Was My Valley,” winner of five Academy Awards in 1941, is the classic drama film set in the South Wales coalfields.

Spanish book

“El Prisionero del Cielo” by Carlos Ruiz Zafon is set in Barcelona in1957 when a mysterious stranger visits a bookshop and divulges a terrible secret that has been buried for two decades in the city’s dark past.

Nonfiction

“The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Felix Antonia is an unofficial pictorial retrospective celebrating the life of the Supreme Court justice. “The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy” by Dr. Steven R. Gundry is a 30-day plan to lose weight with recipes. “Wright Brothers, Wrong Story” by William Hazelgrove is a new history of Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Large print westerns

“A Reason to Die” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Perley Gates western. “Borderland” by Greg Hunt is book one of the Borderland trilogy. “Return to Vengeance Creek” by Robert J. Randisi is book four of The Sons of Daniel Shaye series.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Free Fall” by Jessica Barry opens with a plane crash in the Colorado Rockies. “The Woman Inside” by E.G. Scott is a psychological suspense story about unfaithfulness and unreliability. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens tells of a reclusive “Marsh Girl” suspected of murder. “The Rule of Law” by John Lescroart is a Dismas Hardy mystery. “The Wedding Guest” by Jonathan Kellerman is an Alex Delaware mystery. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper is a suspense story about three brothers meeting for the first time in months at a remote fence line in the Australian outback. “Judgment” by Joseph Finer is a thriller about a one-night stand that threatens to run the career and life of a judge. “More Than Word” by Jill Santopolo follows a young woman who learns a terrible secret at the death of her father, a hotel chain magnate. “The Break Line” by James Brabazon is a harrowing story of covert operations.

Other novels

“Those Who Save Us” by Jenna Blum follows a mother and her daughter liberated by an American soldier during World War II when an old family portrait surfaces. “American Pop” by Snowden Wright blends fact and fiction to tell the story of a family dynasty, founders of the world’s first major soft-drink company.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors. For the generous monetary gift, we are grateful to Diana Von der Muhll Jaworskyj.

Quotable quote

“Dust off that library card. A study of 3,635 older adults found that book readers had a 23-month survival advantage and 20 percent lower mortality risk compared with nonreaders. Reading was protective regardless of gender, education or health.” — AARP’s 99 Ways to Add Healthy Years to Your Life.

