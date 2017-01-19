All-ages art session and Family Reading Night

Join us with your family and friends this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. for a special art session. We’ll enjoy water coloring and marble painting. All ages are welcome. No experience or registration is needed.

Then on Monday, Jan. 23, we’ll host an all-ages Family Reading Night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is a session of stories and ideas for how to support your children on their path to becoming great readers.

Michael will read stories and share tips with parents on how to make reading aloud an everyday practice. Kids are welcome — we’ll have snacks, books and activities to keep the little ones happy. This program is brought to you in partnership with Seeds of Learning preschool.

Medicare 101 session today

Today, Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m., you can learn important information about Medicare. Understand your rights, options, deadlines, possible penalties and where to find the information you need.

Teen book club

Tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. is our first teen book club meeting of the year. Note the new day to accommodate our regular members’ schedules. There will be no group book discussion — instead, this is a chance for teens to share what they’ve been reading and to vote on what books they’ll read in 2017.

All-ages movie

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a Pixar smash hit movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to name the film’s title in the media, but you can find it on the activities calendars.

Spanish conversation

Next Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m., you can practice your Spanish skills with others. This informal gathering will give you the opportunity to increase fluency by speaking with other Spanish language learners. All are welcome. No registration is required.

Teen role-playing

The role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Tech sessions

Rachael is available for Tech Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon and Tech Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. Drop in with your technology questions.

Teen gaming

Teen gaming happens every Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teen gaming fans in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., join Michael for great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join Michael for a short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join Michael for 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.

DVDs

“Suicide Squad” features super villains. “Florence Foster Jenkins” stars Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. “The Legend of 1900” is a magical story of a young boy living on a cruise ship. “Cabaret” and “A Chorus Line” are the Broadway smash hits as musical films. “The Iron Lady” stars Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher. “Man from Earth” is a sci-fi film.

Nonfiction

“Facebook for Seniors” by Carrie, Chris and Cheryl Ewin shows you how to connect with friends and family in 12 easy lessons. “Books for Living” by Will Schwalbe explores the power of books to shape our lives in an era of constant connectivity. “Hemingway at War” by Terry Mort tells of Ernest Hemingway’s adventures as a World War II journalist.

Thrillers and mysteries

“Stalking Ground” by Margaret Mizushima is a Timber Creek K-9 mystery. “The Chemist” by Stephanie Meyer features an ex-government agent who must take one more case to clear her name. “The Bone Collection” by Kathy Reichs is a collection of short fiction by the author behind the Fox “Bones” series. “Mischling” by Affinity Konar focuses on two young girls in Mengele’s experimental population at Auschwitz. “Black Water” by Louise Doughty explores some of the darker events of recent history through the story of one troubled man.

Other novels

“The Liberation” by Ian Tregillis is the final book in the trilogy featuring a mechanical man named Jax. “The Sound of Seas” by Gillian Anderson and Jeff Rovin is the final book in the EarthEnd saga. “Sweet Tomorrows” by Debbie Macomber is the final book in the Rose Harbor series. “The Queen of the Night” by Alexander Chee follows an American orphan who becomes a sensation at the Paris Opera. “The Gloaming” by Melanie Finn, set in East Africa, was a New York Times notable book of 2016. “The Mistress” by Danielle Steel features a woman saved from starving by a Russian billionaire. “Blood Vow” by J.R. Ward is the latest in the Black Dagger Brotherhood series. “Imagine Me Gone” by Adam Haslett follows a family dealing with the depression of the father. “Reputations” by Juan Gabriel Vasquez tells of an influential political cartoonist who has his sense of personal history upended.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine Nooks and three tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult-content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.

Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Julia Hampton and Anna O’Reilly.

Quotable quote

“Life is composed of lights and shadows, and we would be untruthful if we tried to pretend there were no shadows.” — Walt Disney (1901-1966), American animator and film producer.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.colibraries.org/.

