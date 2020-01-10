Alan Farrow

Alan Wayne Farrow was gently and unexpectedly ushered into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father on January 7th, 2020. He was 70 years old.

Alan was born on May 25, 1949 in Durango, Colorado to Wayne and Betty Farrow of Chimney Rock Colorado. He attended, terrorized, and graduated from the Pagosa Springs School District, the same school from which his father before and his children after also graduated. After high school, he pursued a biology degree – but really just wanted to pursue riding saddle broncs – at Northeastern Junior College. There, he met his life-long partner, Joyce Klawonn. His friends later commented that he back flipped off the couch when she agreed to their first date. Joyce and Alan were married on December 18, 1971 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Their family was complete with the arrival of their two daughters, Mindy and Tracey.

Alan’s dream was to follow in his dad’s footsteps as a rancher. And that’s exactly what he did. He ran his own ranch and managed several others before settling on the beautiful 4-Mile Ranch in Pagosa Springs where he stayed for 30 years until his retirement. His day job included riding horses, scouring the hills for missing cows, and checking fences and ditches. Oddly enough, he spent his free time doing much of the same thing–riding horses, scouring the hills for missing cows, and checking fences and ditches. He loved what he did. He also enjoyed camping and fishing via horseback near streams and lakes in the very mountains he called home.

Alan treasured time with his family and friends. He loved cheering the Pagosa Pirate basketball teams to victory, grabbing a meal with friends at Kips, exploring 4WD trails near Silverton, and yearly rodeo trips. His greatest joy came from his five grandkids. He was even willing to spend months away from his beautiful mountains to visit them in Texas!

Alan was met at the pearly gates by his dad – who likely handed him the reins of a horse he could once again ride – and his mom – with a homemade apple pie. He will be forever missed here on earth by his sister, Marla Ebarb (Paul) of New Caney, TX; wife, Joyce Farrow of Pagosa Springs; daughter Mindy Potter (Erik) and children Cole and Clairey of Cedar Park, TX; daughter Tracey Mosher (Mike) and children Sadie, Adelle, and Marcus of Frisco, TX; honorary son Wes Lewis (Marcie) and children Taylor and Colt of Pagosa Springs, CO.

A memorial service will be held on January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs Colo. Joyce and her family wish to thank the community for their outpouring of love. We are overwhelmed with gratitude!

