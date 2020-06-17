Air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke: southwestern Colorado

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area : La Plata, San Juan, Ouray, Montezuma, Hinsdale, eastern parts of Dolores and San Miguel counties, and western portions of Archuleta County.

Advisory in Effect : Through 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 17.

Public Health Recommendations : If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Outlook : Heavy smoke from the East Canyon and Loading Pen wildfires in Montezuma County, and the Six Shooter wildfire in La Plata County has been observed across large sections of southwestern Colorado on Tuesday. Dry conditions and gusty winds will likely increase fire activity again Tuesday afternoon. With the winds out of a southwesterly direction, smoke will generally move towards locations northeast of the fires Tuesday afternoon and evening. This could bring periods of moderate to heavy smoke to Ouray, Rico, Silverton, and Telluride. By late Tuesday evening the wind will decrease and smoke will begin to drain into lower lying areas surrounding the fires. This could produce periods of moderate to heavy smoke in locations such as Mancos, Hesperus, Durango, Hermosa, Ignacio, and Bayfield early Wednesday morning.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/addendum.aspx#smoke

For more information about smoke and your health, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx