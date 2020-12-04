After-hours food pantry announced for December

By Alison Beach

Pagosa Peak Open School

Pagosa Peak Open School is proud to work with the Food Pantry Network this December to get food to our community through these difficult times. The Food System/Food Equity Coalition is supporting this collaboration through the participatory budgeting funds that were voted on in November.

This pantry is open to the community from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, at Pagosa Peak Open School (7 Parelli Way, the green building off U.S. 160 in front of Walmart). This after-hours food pantry will provide food boxes through a drive-through service. Please note that this is a pilot program to determine the needs for our community in an after-hour service.

Pagosa Peak Open School is excited be a part of this collaborative effort with the Food Pantry Network as supporting food equity has been a priority of Pagosa Peak Open School since the school’s inception.