African Children’s Choir

Photo courtesy Joanne Irons

The internationally acclaimed African Children’s Choir performs at the Community United Methodist Church on July 27. The program featured well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Music for Life (the parent organization for the African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. The choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and at the diamond jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II.

This story was posted on August 2, 2018.