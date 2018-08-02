- News
The internationally acclaimed African Children’s Choir performs at the Community United Methodist Church on July 27. The program featured well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Music for Life (the parent organization for the African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. The choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and at the diamond jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II.
