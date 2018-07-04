African Children’s Choir to perform at Community United Methodist Church July 27

- News
By Michelle Huck
Special to The PREVIEW
The members of the African Children’s Choir melt the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.
The internationally acclaimed choir will be performing at the Community United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. on July 27.
The program will feature well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. Donations will be accepted at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care, and relief and development programs.
Music for Life (MFL, the parent organization for the African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL’s purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa by focusing on education.
The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and, most recently, Queen Elizabeth II for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and other inspirational performers.
