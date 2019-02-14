Aerial survey: Bark beetle outbreaks expanding in Colorado

By Ryan Lockwood

Special to The SUN

Bark beetle outbreaks have continued to expand in parts of Colorado, based on a 2018 aerial forest health survey conducted by the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) and U.S. Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Region. Every year, the agencies work together to aerially monitor forest health conditions on millions of forested acres across the state.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Forest, Outdoors