Adult soccer, tee-ball registration underway

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is accepting registration for adult soccer teams through April 17. League will be played during the month of May.

The team registration fee is $150 and an early-bird registration through April 2 is $100. Adult soccer games will be held during the month of May every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

You may register your team for play at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Tee-ball registration

ages 5-6

The Recreation Department is accepting tee-ball registrations through April 10.

The cost is $35 and includes hat and jersey. Tee-ball season will be held during May every Monday and Wednesday evening.

To register for programs online or learn more about Xpress Bill Pay, visit the Parks and Recreation Department page at www.townofpagosasprings.com. You may also register at the Community Center.

For more information, call the recreation office at 264-4151, ext. 232.

Follow these topics: Baseball, News, Parks and Recreation, Soccer, Sports, Top Stories