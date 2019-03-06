Adult soccer, T-ball and open gym at the Community Center

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult soccer teams through April 12. League will be played during the month of May.

The team registration fee is $150 and an early-bird registration through April 8 is $100.

Adult soccer games will be held during the month of May every Tuesday and Thursday evening. You may register your team for play at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.

T-ball registration ages 5-6

The Recreation Department will begin accepting T-ball registrations Friday, March 1. Registration will end April 12.

Cost is $35 and includes a hat and jersey. T-ball season will be held during May every Monday and Wednesday evening.

To register for programs online, visit the Parks and Recreation Department page at www.townofpagosasprings.com. You may also register at the Community Center. Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.

Community Center open on Saturday

The Community Center will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for open gym. This will continue through April 20.

Any event conflicts which would not allow a Saturday open gym will be posted in advance on the town’s website, Facebook page and in The SUN.

Please call the Community Center with any questions, 264-4152, ext. 521.

