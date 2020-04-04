Additional COVID-19 cases in Archuleta County: SJBPH urges residents to comply with stay-at-home orders

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) reports five residents in Archuleta County are positive for COVID-19, in addition to one previously reported.

These individuals are currently self-isolating. SJBPH will take all steps necessary to get in touch with anyone who had close direct contact with residents who are positive for COVID-19 to provide instructions for self-isolations, self-quarantining, and monitoring of symptoms.

In addition to the five new cases, SJBPH also reports that all results from the SJBPH community test site at Pagosa Springs Medical Center on March 30, came back negative for the virus. The community testing site provided tests for 40 individuals and resulted in no lab-confirmed positive tests for the highly contagious novel corona virus. Despite these test results, the COVID-19 virus can be missed with current testing.

“With both the shortages in widespread testing and the possibility of tests missing the virus, please continue to self-isolate if you have symptoms. This is particularly important in a small community with less access to healthcare” said Liane Jollon, Executive Director of SJBPH. SJBPH advises individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, to assume that they have the virus and follow Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) guidance on isolation.

SJBPH acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of Archuleta County residents in abiding by Governor Polis’ ‘stay at home’ order and practicing aggressive social distancing when necessary. “All residents of Archuleta County are urged to continue to make responsible choices to protect your community and stay at home,” said Jollon. “Each of us carries outsized responsibility to keep our families, our friends, and our entire communities healthy and safe. Right now, our individual actions are the only tools we have to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.”, she said.

Please continue to keep yourself, your family, and your friends and neighbors safe by:

Staying at home

Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently

Staying 6ft away from others when out in public

Covering your nose and mouth when out in public

For the most up to date information on how to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, visit SJBPH’s website at:https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/

Follow these topics: COVID-19, Medical, News, Top Stories