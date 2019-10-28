Adaptive Sports Association needs volunteers to teach ski and snowboard lessons

- News
By Beth Gleason
Special to The SUN
The Adaptive Sports Association (ASA) needs volunteers to teach ski and snowboard lessons. Training is free.
Winter volunteer orientations will be Nov. 13 and 14 (choose one) at the Durango Rec Center. Returning volunteers meet from 6 to 7 p.m. New volunteers meet from 7 to 8 p.m.
Call 259-0374 or visit asadurango.com for more information.
ASA is a nonprofit sports and recreation outfitter for people with disabilities.
