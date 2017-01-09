ACRW meeting: county emergency management, search and rescue

- News
By Julie Church
Special to The SUN
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Archuleta County Republican Women will be hosting Mike Le Roux, the director of emergency operations for Archuleta County.
The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is responsible for coordination of the county’s emergency management function. The division is also responsible for the coordination of search and rescue throughout the sheriff’s response area and is responsible for wildland fire response in unincorporated areas of Archuleta County.
Le Roux is also the vice chairman for Upper San Juan Search and Rescue (USJSAR). His aim is to let you know who they are, what they do and how to activate help in an emergency. He also hopes to bust the myth that their services are charged for.
This meeting will take place at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant on Jan. 10 at noon, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Every one is invited to attend. Lunch will be offered for $12. For more information, email acrwpagosa@gmail.com.
