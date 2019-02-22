‘Acoustic Duets’ will showcase local musicians of all ages

By Cynda Green

Special to The PREVIEW

I’m one of those lovers of live music who chooses where I spend my evening out based on what band is playing. But many times, I can’t hear the music, or the music is too loud in an attempt to be louder than the socializing. If you, too, are a lover of live music and wish you could better hear the musical offerings of our local bands, then “Acoustic Duets” is for you.

“Acoustic Duets,” at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, showcases five duos comprised of 10 local musicians. Each duo will perform four songs in a concert setting, with each musician singing and playing acoustic instruments. “Acoustic Duets” is also a fundraiser for Pagosa Springs’ nonprofit Thingamajig Theatre Company.

Although most of the duos are composed of musicians who play in local bars and restaurants, “Acoustic Duets” duo Allora Leonard and Ella Hemenger represent the Pagosa Springs High School Americana Project. The Americana Project is an elective class that nurtures students’ love for creating and performing music and the study of roots music.

I photographed Leonard and Hemenger for “Acoustic Duets” and then asked these two talented young ladies a few questions.

How long have you been musicians?

Hemenger: “I’ve been involved in music all of my life. I’ve been involved in many musicals, but this year I really stepped forward with my singing and my voice lessons.”

Leonard: “I’ve been singing all my life, but didn’t really start moving forward with it until I was 9 years old. At 10, I won a talent show in my hometown of Hondo, Texas. From there, I progressed and was flown out to Kentucky to perform and all over the country. And now I’m spreading my wings. I’m going to New York City next October to perform at Lincoln Center. So I’ve been progressing in my performing.”

What motivated you to get into music and do you have any musical career plans?

Hemenger: “My dad [teacher and saxophonist Bob Hemenger] likes to do music. So, I always felt I wanted to do music, and he inspired me a lot. I’ve picked up many instruments from him and have branched off on my own. I can play bass, piano, I play a lot of saxophone and ukulele. And I sing.”

Leonard: “A lot of my inspiration came from church. Really worship. That is one thing that drove me. Plus, my family has always listened to all types of music, from classical music, to George Strait, to jazz, and musicals, singing and what not. For several years, I just sang to my horses when I rode. They never bucked me off so I guess I was OK. As far as instruments, I play guitar and a little ukulele.”

Can you give us a hint as to what songs you will perform at “Acoustic Duets?” (They laughed.)

Leonard: “One hint. We’re going to do a couple of country songs that have a whole lot to do with cheating. One is more of a pop country song, and one is a song I wrote.”

Is there anything else you’d like to say?

Both: “Thanks for the opportunity.”

That opportunity goes both directions. “Acoustic Duets” offers its performers the opportunity to play in a concert setting and offers the audience the opportunity to experience their music without the distraction of a noisy environment. As previously mentioned, “Acoustic Duets” is also a fundraiser for Thingamajig Theatre Company, making it a win-win-win event.

Besides Leonard and Ella Hemenger, the other duos performing are Carl Mori and Debbee Tucker, Bill Hudson and Greg Milioto, Brooks-i and Jarret Heber, and Robin Davis and Jimi Giles. Various genres of music will be played by these duos.

Mark Brown is set to entertain the audience as master of ceremonies. Mori will provide sound.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 731-SHOW (7469) or online at www.pagosacenter.org. If available, tickets will be sold at the door.

Thingamajig Theatre Company is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

