‘Acoustic Duets’ to benefit Thingamajig Theatre March 4

By Cynda Green

Special to The PREVIEW

On March 4 at 7 p.m., a special event will take place at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. “Acoustic Duets” will showcase five duos comprised of 10 local musicians.

Each duo will perform four songs in a concert setting, with each musician singing and playing acoustic instruments.

The original “Acoustic Duets” made history in 2011 as the first benefit for the Thingamajig Theatre Company. It sold out.

“Acoustic Duets” is a different experience from hearing your favorite band at a bar. The musicians are appreciative of the opportunity to play in a concert setting. The audience is delighted to hear them play.

The five duos performing will be: Allora Leonard and Ella Hemenger, Carl Mori and Debbee Tucker, Bill Hudson and Greg Milioto, Brooks-i and Jarret Heber, and Robin Davis and Jimi Giles.

Mark Brown will entertain the audience as master of ceremonies. Mori will provide sound.

Proceeds from 2019 “Acoustic Duets” will benefit the nonprofit Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa’s professional theater in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 731-SHOW (7469) or online at www.pagosacenter.org.

