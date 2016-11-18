Abenecio P Munoz

Abenecio P. Munoz passed away the morning of November 15, 2016 at his family home. He was born in Largo, NM on August 23, 1922 to Daniel and Adelina Munoz. From this area he moved to the Martinez community, now known as Navajo Dam, NM. He married Ramela Lucero on January 7, 1957 and through this union four children were born. Abenecio was a rancher and livestock producer. His love of open space and the area kept him in the Allison-Tiffany Community. Abenecio was a very kind hearted individual with an abundance of love for his wife of 59 years and his four daughters and their families. He loved life, riding horseback, and was extremely strong in faith. He also enjoyed music and dancing. He is survived by his wife Ramela Munoz, his daughters; Margaret Munoz-Lucero (Jose), Lillie Munoz (Jack Smith), Krissy Munoz-Baker (Myron), Bernadette Munoz-Conklin (Scott) and a very dear niece, Kathy Trujillo (Patricio), whom was reared with his daughters. Grandchildren; Shantelle Lucero-Rojo (Rudy), Jesscia Lucero-Cassaus (Jerome), Savanah Espinoza, Mariah, Sarah, and Nathaniel Baker, Raena, Abriana, and Vincent Conklin, great-grandchildren; Maddison Krass, Matthew Maestas, and Jersey Cassaus. He has one surviving sister Corine Ferguson (Gary). Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Friday November 18, 2016 at 6:30 pm, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 10:00 am, St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ignacio, Colorado.

