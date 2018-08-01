AARP Smart Driver Course to be offered in August

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Barry Lausman
Special to The PREVIEW
AARP and the Pagosa Springs Senior Center are pleased to be presenting the AARP Smart Driver Course.
This course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older.
For more than 35 years, the course has taught more than 16 million drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.
By taking a driver refresher course, you’ll learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to operate your vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment.
You’ll learn how you can manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. Plus, you may be eligible to receive an insurance discount upon completing the course, so consult your insurance agent for details.
AARP membership is not required to take the course. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers, is fours hours in length and will be held at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on Aug. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.
To reserve a seat, please call Barry Lausman at 403-9628.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Senior News, Top Stories, Updates