‘A Very Perry Christmas’ set to begin Dec. 13

By Bill Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

Vocalists and theater artists Perry Davis Harper and Amy Harper have successfully relocated their family to Pagosa Springs following an exciting “Broadway in the Mountains” summer season with Thingamajig Theatre Company — and here, it’s already time to celebrate the 2019 holiday season.

Which is exactly what Thingamajig has in store for us, beginning on Dec. 13 with the opening night of “A Very Perry Christmas” — an original family-friendly musical showcase featuring Davis Harper and Harper and a cast of local musicians and performers including vocalist Johanna Laverty, saxophonist and vocalist Bob Hemenger, pianist Taryn Palmer, drummer Greg Booher, guitarist Will Spears and bassist James Kiker.

Also included in the cast, look for the young Whatchamawhozits from Perry’s new children’s theater class. And how about two or three special guests? (To be revealed when the time is ripe.)

The show will offer a total of seven performances, running through Dec. 24.

“A lot of people have asked — and this show is definitely going to be ‘kid-friendly,’” Perry explained. “One of the performances is on Christmas Eve, so we absolutely wanted a show that the whole family could enjoy.”

“I’m really excited and honored to be a part of this wonderful show,” said Hemenger. “Perry has put together a truly special evening of Christmas cheer and song guaranteed to warm the heart and put a big smile on your face!”

Unlike typical Thingamajig productions — which bring to life successful Broadway musicals at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts — “A Very Perry Christmas” is an original production created especially for Thingamajig, to celebrate the holiday season “Pagosa style.”

“We are blessed to be spending our first Christmas in Pagosa Springs,” said Harper. “Our family loves this time of year and the traditions that come with it — some passed down through the years, and some we’ve established in our own home. Perry, our children and I are excited to share our families traditions with you and yours!”

Thingamajig Theatre has two more shows in production for the 2019-2020 winter season.

“A Grand Night for Singing” is a fully produced show featuring classic songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein from famous Broadway shows. It opens on Dec. 21 and runs through Jan. 12.

“The Texas Homecoming Revolution of 1995” features a hilarious script by playwright Jennifer Faletto that was workshopped at Thingamajig Theatre’s 2018 Playwright Festival. It takes the audience on a laugh-out-loud visit to the stalls of the girls’ restroom in a Texas high school — where all the secrets unfold. “Texas Homecoming Revolution” opens on Jan. 31 and runs through Feb. 9.

Tickets for “A Very Perry Christmas” — and the other two winter season shows — can now be purchased on the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts website, pagosacenter.org, or by calling the box office at 731-7469 (SHOW).

Thingamajig is an award-winning professional nonprofit theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and designers come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

The theater was co-founded in 2010 by Tim Moore, producing artistic director, and his wife, Laura Moore, both extraordinary actors and directors in their own right. Their mission is to provide high-quality theater experiences at a low cost to our community, thereby making art accessible as well as providing a major economic driver for our tourist industry. They also provide youth, many of whom are recipients of scholarships, with low-cost, hands-on educational opportunities to see and participate in professional productions of important plays.

