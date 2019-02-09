A UU Invitation to the John Graves Coffee House

By Pauline Benetti

Special to The PREVIEW

John Graves loved a good time; he loved music, dancing, a good joke — and if you did not know him, his demeanor might convince you otherwise.

The good professor looked more the philosopher than the jokester and a smile more often than not came out a grimace. But joke he did with an absolutely straight face. One joke that does not go away begins: How many Unitarian Universalists (UUs) does it take to change a light bulb? Of course, the answer is only funny to a UU, so our general reader shall be spared. And music, well, who here has not danced to his beat and how many here have either sung or played an instrument with his band? John is no longer with us, but the memory lingers vividly.

At the beginning of the new year for many years the UU Fellowship, in lieu of one of our regular services, has hosted a coffee hour with a variety of folks sharing music, stories, jokes and general merriment.

The Coffee House tradition was begun by Graves, who was our fellowship’s music director for over 20 years and one of its founding members. Though Graves is no longer with us, this Sunday we honor his inspiring contribution to our community with a program of instrumentals, song, poems, jokes and stories contributed by those who knew and loved him. If you are one of those, please join us, and if you did not know him, come along anyway.

The Coffee House is now held in February to commemorate Graves’ birthday on Feb. 19. And, of course, no Coffee House would be complete without food and drink. Coffee and tea are provided and you are invited to complete the menu with something tasty to share.

Our fellowship is about belonging and through this sense of belonging, we each grow spiritually. Graves’ part in creating this sense of who we are was enormous and we do not forget. The Coffee House begins at 10:30 a.m.

As a welcoming congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. Leadership is by Pastor Dean Cerny on the third and fourth Sunday or by a lay leader on other Sundays. The Religious Exploration program for 2- to 9-year-olds continues in February on Feb. 17 and 24. For more information, contact Anna Ramirez at afrancis_@hotmail.com.

We are to be found in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn right onto Park Avenue and right again into Greenbriar Plaza, then turn left and continue around the complex until you see the Unitarian Universalist sign as it faces the mountains. Come in and join us. You are welcome.

For further information about the Pagosa UU Fellowship, visit pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.

