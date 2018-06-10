A trusted partnership reaffirmed: Vets for Vets receives $75,000 grant

- News
By Thomas Audetat
Special to The SUN
Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County was notified on Thursday, May 24, that it will receive another grant from the state of Colorado in July.
This fifth annual grant is in the amount of $75,000.
Vets for Vets collaborates with the veterans services offices of La Plata, Archuleta and Montezuma counties, and oversight of Colorado Department Military and Veterans Affairs, to administer the endowment from the Veterans’ Assistance Grant Fund.
This grant accommodates the emergent and reoccurring needs of the Southwest Colorado veteran community.
The grant will be administered by Vets for Vets servicing those disadvantaged veterans in need of emergency housing, dental repair, mental health counseling, transportation, gas and food as well as annual veterans’ stand-down in Durango in October.
For the first time, provisions have been added to the grant for assistance to veterans’ spouses and dependent children. With nearly 1,100 veterans in this county and nearly 10,000 in the three southwest Colorado counties, there is a constant need to provide assistance to those who have given a significant measure of themselves for the defense of our nation and the freedoms we all cherish.
Vets for Vets is a partnership of veterans focused on veterans and their families moving toward independence, wellness, self-sufficiency, empowerment and dignity.
