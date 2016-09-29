A Tribe Called Red coming to the Community Concert Hall Oct. 10

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

Called a soundtrack to a contemporary evolution of the pow wow, A Tribe Called Red (ATCR), is coming to the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The dance floor will be open.

Based in Canada, ATCR produces a unique sound that has impacted the global electronic scene and urban club culture. ATCR is said to look to the future, without losing sight of the past, and straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles.

ATCR is part of a new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement called Idle No More.

Currently made up of DJ NDN, Bear Witness and 2oolman, the crew came together in 2010 and has performed high-profile festival dates throughout Canada, as well as the New Orleans Jazz Fest. In 2014, ATCR garnered mainstream recognition when the crew became the first indigenous group to win Breakthrough Group of the Year at the Juno Awards (the Canadian Grammys). ATCR was also nominated for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize in 2012 and 2013, and the debut album was included in the Washington Post’s top 10 albums.

ATCR promotes inclusivity, empathy and acceptance among all races and genders in the name of social justice. The crew believes that indigenous people need to define their identity on their own terms, the spirit of which is woven through ATCR’s most recent release, “We Are the Halluci Nation.”

As crew member Bear Witness noted in press materials, “When you’re an indigenous person living in a colonized country, there’s a real feeling of alienation. There’s a real feeling of being alone … But when you get out in the rest of the world and realize there’s all these people in these little pockets of the world who feel the same way, there’s this feeling of community you didn’t have before.”

View the crew live in action at The Danforth Music Hall at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-mkhCeGH_M&feature=youtu.be.

Tickets for ATCR ($34-$44) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by calling 247-7657 or by visiting the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango. Ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All sales are final.

