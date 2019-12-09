‘A Sola Christmas’ set for Dec. 12

By Leah Hellerich

Special to The PREVIEW

The students of Our Savior Lutheran School invite the community to attend their traditional children’s Christmas program and to hear them speak and sing the ancient and joyous account of the birth of Jesus. Their program, named “A Sola Christmas,” will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Our Savior Lutheran Church and School at 56 Meadows Drive.

We all know how important a solid foundation is for a building. A building with a weak foundation may stand for a time, but eventually it will topple.

Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 3:11, “No one can lay any foundation other that the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ.”

The student’s story in word and song will help us to live on a foundation of scripture alone, by faith alone, in Christ alone, under grace alone and to His glory alone.

