A recipe for a great barn dance

By Betty Switzer
Special to The PREVIEW
Rotary’s recipe for a great barn dance on Oct. 20:
Ingredients:
1 country band: Country Thunder.
1 dance hall: the Archuleta County Extension building.
1 bunch of dancers in “jewels and jeans”: you.
1 saloon with beer, wine, water and mixed drinks to buy.
Free popcorn.
Barbecue to purchase.
Add-ons:
A silent auction with great gifts to bid on.
A sexiest jeans contest.
A live auction with a rapid-fire auctioneer offering special items, including a guided fly-fishing trip with Gary Morris, and others to be announced.
Instructions:
Buy your tickets from any Pagosa Springs Rotary member, the Choke Cherry Tree or Exit Realty — one for $15; two for $25.
Put on your best jeans, a bunch of bling, your boots or dancing shoes and come to the Extension building on U.S. 84 from 7 to 11 p.m.; the doors open at 6:30.
Bring extra money to bid on items that provide funds for Rotary’s community programs, which include scholarships to local high school students, teacher mini-grants, Feed the Children backpack program and others.
Eat, drink and have a boot-scootin’ time.
