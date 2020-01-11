A prayer for the new year

By Sami Fortin

Special to The PREVIEW

Lord, Prince of peace, spirit and truth:

Let all the world know that even if it all comes crashing down around them, those who are found in my presence will know “All is well.”

Truth is my new word for the coming year. How do I touch the world with truth? How can I make a difference? I feel so small and insignificant and yet you tell me I matter. In fact, you know the number of my days and you can count the hairs on my head and not one thing happens that you don’t know about. You came into this world to call us out of it, not to be recluses, but to show others that you are the truth, the way and the life.

Father, help us to get out of our comfort zones and be in the right place at the right time to encourage one another. May we start this new year flaming into fire the gift you’ve given each of us to do. If we question what that looks like, we miss out on the gift. You’re about doing good and that’s what you want us to do, laying down our lives for others. Give us the strength to do just that. Go the extra mile, not only give our jacket, but our shirt, too. Put a generous heart in your people that they not only give out of their pocket book, but out of their time, also, knowing that we’re covered by you. Grant us a bigger trust in the one who created us to do greater things than this.

Instead of making New Year’s resolutions, let us resolve to follow you more closely, read your word more diligently, be involved with your people that are earnestly working to make your world a better place, by sharing your love and forgiveness. Help us to go out of our way to show kindness, putting others before ourselves.

I don’t have the answers for my neighbor’s problems, but I know you do. Give us the right words, or just a smile or prayer at the right time. Give us a boldness to step out and share the good things you’re doing in our life. You say in your word, “Do not remember the past events, and pay no attention to the things of old. Look, I am about to do something new; even now it is coming. Do you not see it? Indeed, I make a way in the wilderness, rivers in the desert.” (Isaiah 43:18-19).

Let us walk in expectation of this new thing you’re doing in our life by seeking joy beyond measure, being content in our circumstances; peace that passes understanding, by letting go of past hurts and rejections; love that knows no boundaries, by being kind to those who are hard to love.

Lord, I pray you’d give each of us a new word, one we can hold onto each year. Give us goals we can accomplish in your strength alone showing others the power in your Holy Spirit. It won’t be us, but they will see you.

Help us to hold onto your promises and know (even if we doubt) that you love us and you have plans for us — plans for our welfare, not for disaster, to give us a future and a hope (Jeremiah 29:11). Make us strong and courageous and careful to obey all the wonderful laws you give us. This is the way to a wonderful life; filled with your spirit. As you make all things new, give us a greater hope that we will see goodness in the land of the living.

In Jesus name, amen.

We have no greater joy than to see our children walking in the truth. Won’t you invite Him in today? I’ll have to write again to share what I’m learning. Truth is my new word for the coming year.

