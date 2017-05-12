A play moms will understand: Thingamajig to present ‘God of Carnage’

- News
By Audrey Crocker
Special to The PREVIEW
Thingamajig Theatre Company is delighted to return for another packed summer season in 2017.
With large Broadway musical delights such as “Aida,” “Sister Act,” “Big River” and the well-beloved “Hairpsray,” one may wonder how to begin such an incredible season.
The answer is with a play sure to delight and challenge audiences called “God of Carnage.” The third longest running play on Broadway in the 2000s, this play, which won the Tony Award for best play, has served thousands of audience members and seems to only ripen with age.
While the title conjures images of war and battle, the field on which the fight begins is none other than a simple playground. Centering around the disagreement of two young children, the four parents devolve into hilariously childish versions of themselves as they attempt to “work it out with civility.”
Yasmin Reza (playwright) begs the question of whether we ever truly outgrow our young prejudices, preferences and secret harboring of “rightness.”
Audiences will laugh heartily as they see four adults (Tim Moore, Melissa Firlit, Christina Norris and Dan Morrison) prodding and poking at one another, all in a silly attempt to grab the upper hand.
Directed by Michael Thomas Walker, the dialogue is fast and furious and leaves the audience with a one-two punch that may not sink in until later.
Come ready to laugh, clap and shout “oooooh” as memories of your own middle school behaviors start to bubble up.
Mother’s Day special
The Thingamajig Theatre Company is running a Mother’s Day special for performances on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m. Take that special lady out for a date or send her out for a night with friends. Enter the promo code “MOM” when purchasing your tickets and receive buy one, get one free tickets. This is a play moms will fully understand.
Individual and season tickets are available at pagosacenter.org or by phone at 731-7469.
