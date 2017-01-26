A phone call away

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

As I sit in my chair and reflect over the past year, I am thankful for family. Regardless of the distance, we are only a phone call away. Family is there for the rough times, the sad times and the celebrations. We lend a helping hand when needed. We cry together, laugh together and make memories that last a lifetime.

“Hi, Mom. Guess what? We’re moving!” This was the first of many phone calls over the past year. Travis needed our help to move. Excited about his new opportunity, we packed our suitcases and headed to Texas. He and his family are now settled into a home in Oklahoma.

A phone call came in March from my niece. Her dad’s courageous battle with cancer had ended. His death left a void. I had never known life without my big brother. A long drive to Oklahoma and we prepared for our final goodbye.

The phone rang in April. The caller ID said it was Hayden. “Hi, Nana. Are you and Papa coming to my graduation?”

“Of course we are. Wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

We drove to Oklahoma in May for his special day. A promise to our grandson fulfilled.

Another phone call came in June from Braxton. “Hi, Nana. I’ve bought a ring and I’m going to ask Jordan to marry me. Can we rehearse what I’m going to say?”

It didn’t seem possible our oldest grandson was getting married.

“Wow! Braxton that’s wonderful. I want to hear all the details.”

This led to a long discussion as he talked through the when and how. I felt honored to be included in his joy. A fall wedding in 2018 will be here before we know it.

Carla, our oldest daughter, had gone through a rough divorce in 2015. She called in early July to give us a heads up. Cole, her boyfriend, wanted to ask for our blessings. They wanted a fall wedding. We were excited and happy for her, but had a few questions for Cole. After an honest conversation with him, we directed the questions to the upcoming event. We attended an intimate family celebration in October. Since then, Carla has settled into marriage and a new home with four rambunctious boys.

The phone vibrated on my desk in November. “Hi, Mom. How would you and Papa like to come and celebrate Alabama birthdays with us?”

Our daughter, Andria and Charlee had birthdays a week apart. She was the only one of our three children that didn’t live in Oklahoma. It would be wonderful to spend time with them and celebrate her and our grandson’s birthdays.

“Sounds fun! We need an excuse for a visit.” We’d planned a Thanksgiving trip to Oklahoma, so we headed out early to squeeze in time with our Alabama family.

First of December, Travis called Mike with a Christmas idea. A father-son-grandson trip to the Sugar Bowl in Louisiana.

After celebrating Christmas with our Oklahoma family, the trio rang in the new year with an OU win in New Orleans. I stayed home with the girls. We pampered ourselves with manicures, pedicures, facials and massages. Three generations came together over football and relaxation.

As a new year begins, we know there will be more phone calls and trips to schedule. Some will bring joy while others will bring heartache. Regardless, Mike and I will be there to share the experience. It’s what parents do.

God, our Heavenly Father, is even closer than a telephone call. When we bow our heads and call upon Him, He will answer and provide strength and comfort. It’s what He does.

Because of Jesus the answer is only a prayer away.

“The Lord is near to all who call upon Him.” — Psalms 145:18(a) (NKJV).

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.

Writers’ group

You are invited to write for “A Matter of Faith.” Send your articles to betty@bettyslade.com.

If you want to learn more about writing, you are invited to become part of an exciting writers’ group in Pagosa Springs.

The Wolf Creek Christian Writers Network Writers’ Critique Group meets on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. at CrossRoad Christian Fellowship.

For further details, email betty@bettyslade.com.

Meet the writers’ group at http://bettyjslade.com/BJS/Writers_Network.html. Visit our website at http://www.wolfcreekwriters.com/ or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wolfcreekchristianwritersnetwork/.

