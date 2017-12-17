A pair of scissors and a life lesson

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
“What do you want for your birthday?” My daughter asked.
“I only want a pair of kitchen scissors.”
It seemed simple enough when I asked for them, but I had to make a big deal about them. When the family came together for my birthday, I received a pair of chartreuse green kitchen scissors, which made me very happy. But I decided to give the family a life lesson on “purpose and place.”
My other pair had been missing for some time and everyone played dumb as to where they went. But, I had an inkling I knew who carried them off. Only two of us live in this house.
When you were young, I’m sure you heard your mother say, “Don’t run with those scissors. You’ll poke out someone’s eye.”
When I opened my gift, I couldn’t just say “thank you” and keep my mouth shut. With an audience around me I had to run with my new scissors.
I served up some of my angst against my Sweet Al. After all, it was my birthday party. I was free to sing, “Don’t tell me not to live, I’ve got to fly. Don’t rain on my parade.”
No one rained on my parade, but I brought my own cloud. It was a perfect time to get my point across. It’s safety in numbers, we all try to be polite in front of other people. But to get something off our mind is not always best at a birthday party, even if it’s our own.
With scissors in hand, I ran with them and pointed them at Al. “These scissors are to stay in the kitchen. The last pair disappeared. I don’t want you to cut the dog’s hair with them. I don’t want you to cut the dog’s toenails or your own.”
“Golly, Mother, that’s gross.” One of daughters insisted. “I don’t think I can finish my cake.”
My Sweet Al didn’t have any trouble finishing his cake. He maintained his innocence. “I only did that once. And you won’t let me forget it.”
“Once is too many. I had to run them through the dishwasher four times.”
“OK, we heard you.” Al put down his fork. I saw the flare in his eyes.
When the fork went down and his eyes flared, I knew to back off. But “OK” wasn’t enough. Al didn’t show enough contrition. I was sure he hadn’t learned the lesson. I started again wielding my scissors.
“I learned from my mother, a widow at 36 with three teenage kids. She couldn’t afford anything new and warned us that the scissors, which hung behind the kitchen door, weren’t to leave the nail. If they did, they better go back on the nail. Katy bar the door if they weren’t. Maybe I’m becoming more like my mother, but I don’t want those scissors to leave the kitchen. They are not to touch anything but food.”
The family knows when I’ve gone too far. It’s funny to a point and then I better stop. I couldn’t stop. “Everything has a purpose and a place. Your dad used my scissors to hammer a nail in the wall.”
“Well, because I couldn’t find a hammer and it was just a little nail. Plus you wanted me to hang your painting. It was your painting.”
I knew what he was doing. He was deflecting the lesson back on me. I continued with my dubious audience. “Your dad has two hammers in my kitchen drawer. And he uses my scissors to hammer a nail.”
The family had nothing to say. I’m sure they were thrilled to see the evening end, and when we packed up and went home. In the car and in the dark, my new kitchen scissors in hand, Al and I drove home together without a word. I had said enough. Yes, I did it again. I rained on my own parade. As the lyrics go, “Don’t tell me not to live, I’ve got to fly.” But, sometimes, it’s better to say thank you and just enjoy the gift.
Final brushstroke: Another life lesson, purpose and place: Don’t run with scissors in your hand and point them at other people. You might poke your own eye out and be blinded by your own life lesson.
Readers’ comments
Send your comments to betty@bettyslade.com.
Follow these topics: Artist’s Lane, Arts & Entertainment, Top Stories, Updates