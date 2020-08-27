A Matter of Faith: The fullness of His light

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

A photographer positions his subjects to ensure clarity. He looks through various lenses and makes necessary adjustments to guarantee a crisp picture, free of dark shadows. Through years of experience, he learns the importance of light as he captures the different moods of his client. The soft warm light renders a sense of joy and tranquility. But when exposed to darkness and shadows, the same person appears moody and downcast.

The same is true in our world today. In the blackness of night, the images of evil appear, and morph into injustice and immorality. Unable to see the light in the darkness, frustrated people operate from a position of misplaced anger and hurt. They lash out at innocent bystanders and leave chaos and destruction in the aftermath. The situation is made worse instead of better. The misplaced motivation of various social groups and organizations portrays a dim view of humanity.

Christians shine light into the darkness. They see the world through the lens of Christ and make a difference, one life at a time. As believers focus on the good of mankind and not the lies paraded through television cameras, we represent hope in the middle of discord.

As our light is displayed, a different point of view comes into focus. Hopelessness is replaced with a spirit of optimism. One person steps out in faith to shine his light and then another, and then one more until a picture of clarity, oneness and peace is portrayed. Not one individual, but many united in one purpose. An image of order, not chaos, brings reconciliation and restoration.

Focused on the salvation and redemption of mankind, we can change the environment one image at a time.

“I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness; but have the light of life.” — John 8:12 (NKJV).

Because of Jesus, there is light and life. I love you, but Jesus loves you more.