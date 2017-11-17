A library’s return on your investment: 4 or 5 to 1

- News
Can you imagine how pleased you would be if every dollar you invested in something brought you $4 or $5 in return? A study of eight libraries in our state by the Colorado State Library put numbers to the economic impact of libraries in communities, and the figures are impressive.
The main finding: For every tax dollar received by these libraries, they returned at least $4 back to their communities. In Douglas County, the figure was $5.02. Here are some of the factors explaining how those figures were calculated:
1. What it would cost to secure the same services from other alternatives — to have purchased or rented the books, movies, music, Internet access and meeting room space you get free at your library?
2. A second factor was “lost use.” According to the study, some people simply wouldn’t have purchased the information they needed, sacrificing it because they didn’t know where to look or because they thought they couldn’t afford it.
3. Another factor is called “halo spending.” The survey looked at what else people did when they left home to go to the library. Turns out that most people spent money at neighboring businesses, 23 percent of which would not have happened without that trip to the library.
In addition to Douglas County, the seven other Colorado libraries studied were in Cortez, Denver, Eagle Valley, Fort Morgan, Mesa County, Montrose and Rangeview in Adams County. Our library was not included in this study. But the results are consistent both in those communities and also across the country, ranging from a return on investment high of $6.54 in Florida to $3 in Pittsburgh.
So it seems safe to assume that the figures apply here as well, more or less. It’s a comforting thought.
Thanksgiving closing
Your library will be closed Nov. 23-26 for carpet cleaning and so our staff can celebrate Thanksgiving with their families and friends.
Fall Lifelong Learning series
Ruth Lambert’s talk on the lives and family histories of early Hispanic settlers takes place today, Thursday, Nov. 16.
The last talk in this series is Stacy Boone looking at how we may be impacting undeveloped public lands and the ethics of conservation on Nov. 30.
There will be no talk on Nov. 23 because of Thanksgiving. We hope you will join us for these interesting and informative presentations. Both are scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. and include time for questions. For more information on all the talks, pick up a brochure at your library.
All-ages movie tomorrow
Join us tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a G-rated movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media, but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.
Teen book club tomorrow
Tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 3 p.m., seventh- through 12th-graders will discuss “Bless Me, Ultima” by Rudolfo Anaya and enjoy free snacks.
Otaku for teens
The Otaku (Anime/Manga) Club meets on Monday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. Join us to watch anime, talk about manga and Asian cultures, and enjoy snacks. This free club is for teens in the fifth through 12th grades.
Adult education
Our PALS program — Pagosa Adult Learning Services — takes place three days a week: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.
Note: There will be no session on Monday, Nov. 20, or Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Computer/technology classes
Join us on Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m. to learn a technology skill or application. Nov. 20 is about NoveList, the library’s database to find book recommendations and other information. Note: There will be no class Nov. 27.
Teen gaming
Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.
Tech Time
Drop in with your technology questions for free help on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Kids storytime
Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.
Note: There will be no storytime on Nov. 22.
Baby storytime
Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life. Recommended for children aged 0 to 12 months.
Toddler storytime
Every Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life. Recommended for children 12 to 36 months or walking toddlers.
Activities calendars
To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults.
Christmas books
“Holly and Ivy” by Fern Michaels, available as a book and on CD, follows a bereaved heiress who meets a young child who wants to sing in a Christmas musical. “Merry and Bright” by Debbie Macomber is a holiday story of second chances. “The Christmas Room” by Catherine Anderson tells of a near-tragedy that brings two families together. “A Snow Country Christmas” by Linda Lael Miller is a large-print book in the Carsons of Mustang Creek series. “Hiddensee” by Gregory Maguire imagines the backstory of the Nutcracker and its toymaker and owner. “A Texas Hill Country Christmas” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a CD. “Daily Reflections for Advent & Christmas” is a collection by Mary DeTurris Poust.
DVDs
“Uranium” is a documentary part science, part history, part adventure. “Rachael Carson” is a biography of this environmental pioneer. “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Fifty Shades Darker” both are rated R. “First Peoples” tracks the earliest members of our species on each continent.
Cookbooks
“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” by Ree Drummond provides 120 wholesome recipes for busy cooks. “Healing Mushrooms” by Tero Isokauppila is a practical guide with 50 recipes to using mushrooms for whole body health. “The Essential Thyroid Cookbook” by Lisa Markley and Jill Grunewald contains more than 100 nourishing recipes for those suffering from hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s disease. “Ready or Not!” by Michelle Tam and Henry Fong makes paleo easy for home cooks. “Cast-iron Baking” by Brooke Bell provides seasonal recipes for skillet cooking.
Other nonfiction
“Mexico” is a Lonely Planet travel guide. “Welding Complete/second edition” by Michael A. Reeser explains techniques, home project plans and instructions. “How to Read Nature” by Tristan Gooley shares secrets and 15 exercises to use all your senses when going for a walk. “Master the HiSET” is a Peterson’s guide to scoring high on your high school equivalency test. “Accuplacer Secrets Study Guide” includes practice questions and tests. “The Diehard Football Fan’s Bucket List Blitz” by Steve Greenberg reviews 101 rivalries, tailgates and gridiron traditions. “Novel and Short Story Writer’s Market 2018” is the 37th annual edition of this guide to getting published. “Decoupage Your Home” by Fransie Snyman is a contemporary guide to transforming everyday objects.
CDs
“Mind Game” by Iris Johansen is a thriller. “The Cuban Affair” by Nelson DeMille introduces U.S. Army combat veteran David MacCormick, now a charter boat captain. “Twin Peaks” by Mark Frost is the final dossier.
Programmed Nooks
We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.
Downloadable e-books
Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.
Downloadable films
For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries — on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed.
Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.
Thanks for our donors
For books and materials this week, we thank Jeanne Kaiser and our anonymous donors.
Quotable quote
“Learning by doing is the best way to teach. And by using food and a garden to teach the values of stewardship, nourishment and communication, children will be prepared to live on this planet together.” — Alice Waters, American chef, restaurateur, activist and author.
Website
For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.
