A lesson in Christmas giving for Seeds of Learning’s youngsters

By Terri Hardeman
Special to The PREVIEW
Classes from Seeds of Learning visited the Silver Foxes Den at the Community Center last week to sing Christmas songs and share gifts with the seniors. Three-year-olds from the Dragonfly classroom visited on Monday. Four-year-olds from the Ladybug classroom visited on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the 5-year-olds from the Butterfly classroom completed the visits.
Prior to their visits, the children made Christmas ornaments for the senior citizens with craft sticks, paint, pom-poms and lots of glittery decorations. Teachers at Seeds planned the events to help their children understand the importance of giving and remembering others during the holidays. The concept was realized as young children presented their gifts to the seniors and then enjoyed the noon meal together. Many parents joined their children in the celebration. Research shows that intergenerational gatherings benefit both young and old.
Seeds of Learning is a nonprofit, high-quality early care and preschool education center in Pagosa Springs. If you are interested in learning more about the center or how you can contribute to the success of its young children, please call 264-5513 for more information and a tour of the center.
