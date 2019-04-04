A horrific death

Dear Editor:

I didn’t have a chance to read last week’s paper til Monday and I was traumatized over the first paragraph of the editorial and couldn’t get to sleep until well after midnight.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion