A father’s assurance

By Jan Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

Blake ran to his dad’s bedroom as fast as his short little legs would carry him. He shook his father’s shoulder with all his 4-year-old strength. “Daddy wake up,” he cried.

Awakened by the sound of Blake’s footsteps on the hardwood floors, the father readied himself for his son’s appearance at his bedside. Right on cue, he sensed more than felt the little hand on his shoulder. He remained quiet while his son shared his fears.

“Daddy, the thunder hurts.” Blake pressed his hands over his ears. “And, the lightning streaked through my room and zipped out the window. Someone pounded on my window.” He took a deep breath and sobbed.

Dad looked into Blake’s eyes as tears rolled down his round rosy cheeks. “Don’t be afraid. It’s just a noisy Oklahoma thunderstorm.”

“Let me walk you back to your room.” Dad sat up and slipped into his house shoes. He reached for his son’s hand and together they walked down the short hallway to Blake’s room.

The father assured the child with his calm voice. “All tucked in. Snug as a bug in a rug.” He reached over and gave the child a kiss on his forehead. “Listen, the thunder is gone and stars fill the sky. The light rain a soft pitter-patter on the windowsill.” From the edge of Blake’s bed, he watched as his son’s eyes fluttered.

Before long Blake drifted into a peaceful sleep, until the morning sun streaked across his room to welcome a new day. Last night’s violent thunderstorm forgotten, he yawned and made his way to the kitchen.

At times, we wonder if our Heavenly Father cares. We cry out to Him, but our pleas seem to fall on deaf ears. Yet, in the silence of the night, we sense his presence and find comfort. He reaches out, takes our hand and guides us to a place of rest.

God knows our needs before we utter a word. He listens to our petitions and replaces our fears with his promises. The storms of life fall into perspective, when the Father speaks.

“The eyes of the Lord are toward the righteous and his ears are open to their cry.” — Psalms 34:15 (NASB).

Because of Jesus, God hears our prayers.

I love you, but Jesus loves you more.

Follow these topics: A Matter of Faith, Lifestyle, Religion