‘A Christmas Carol’ continues to brings holiday cheer

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Tess Wisher
Special to The PREVIEW
Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Carol” is playing at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts through Dec. 30. The show has brought holiday cheer to the area with its unique take on this classic tale.
Many people have had their hand in adaptations of “A Christmas Carol.” One of the best adaptations happens to be by Jim Henson’s Muppet Studios with Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit.
While Dennis Elkins’ adaption does make use of a non-muppet-style puppet, Thingamajig Theatre tells the story with an ensemble of narrators and constantly changing characters. Oftentimes, parts of the ensemble will stay and watch the action on stage while giving bits of narration here or there. It’s as if an entire community has come forth to tell this story, because the message of generosity and life’s priorities is that important.
The language of this particular adaption brings you right into Dickens’ world with Scrooge’s first use of his famous phrase “Bah! Humbug!” The show celebrates Dickens’ beautiful language and uses the language to build and elaborate on the scene on stage.
In the time when the story was originally written, “humbug” was a common expression used to proclaim a hoax, trick or deception. Scrooge’s use of this once-popular word would have characterized him as a grumpy man of fashion. Today, the word is synonymous with Scrooge and used almost exclusively when referring to “A Christmas Carol.”
The show is filled with carols and music made popular in the Victorian times, but that continue to hold popularity today. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” makes an appearance along with a joyful jig led by Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, played by Tyler Price and Marion Bienvenu, at their annual Christmas party.
“A Christmas Carol” at Thingamajig Theatre is full of joy and laughter while telling a tale so ingrained in our Christmas traditions that one of our favorite greetings, “Merry Christmas,” comes from its text.
While there are hundreds, maybe thousands, of adaptations of this same story, the adaption currently playing at Thingamajig is captivating in a whole new way. It brings in the entire community surrounding Scrooge. It shows Scrooge’s past and his once present humanity. It is like no other “A Christmas Carol” you’ve seen before.
If you’d like to see “A Christmas Carol” before it closes on Dec. 30, get your tickets today by visiting pagosacenter.org or calling 731-SHOW (7469).
Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig, Top Stories, Updates