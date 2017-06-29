A blast of Americana: annual Fourth of July parade just around the corner

By John Duvall

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Springs’ Fourth of July Parade is a full-blown display of small-town Americana.

It’s a patriotic mix of smiles, cheers and good vibes, and this year will be no different, kicking off at 10 a.m. on July 4 in the downtown area.

In addition to the parade, onlookers will be treated to complicated maneuvers being performed overhead by a team of skilled, experienced pilots often known affectionately as “The Pagosa Springs Air Force.” That’s not their formal name, of course, but on the Fourth of July, that will do.

Get downtown early if you want a good spot on the parade route. People start claiming their viewing positions by 8:30 a.m. or so, with some even earlier. (No, we’re not kidding.)

The parade lasts about an hour.

Any group, organization or individual is encouraged to apply to be a participant. There is no fee. Just complete the simple application, which is available online on The Pagosa Springs SUN website, pagosasun.com, or in person at the Chamber of Commerce in the Pagosa Springs Visitor Center.

The parade is sponsored each year by the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club. You’ll see many of these Rotarians along the parade route with their orange vests on.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Holiday Events

Like this: Like Loading…