9Health Neighbors: 9Health launches new program

By Cat Lyons

Special to The PREVIEW

9Health, the largest volunteer-driven, nonprofit health wellness and prevention effort in the country, has launched a new program, 9Health Neighbors, to provide answers to your health questions and a simple human connection during the new coronavirus/ COVID-19 pandemic.

The 9Health Neighbors are dedicated 9Health medical volunteers who are there to help local Coloradans with their health questions, connect with the public and inspire people with positive and local stories.

For more than 40 years, 9NEWS and 9Health have maintained a partnership focused on keeping Colorado healthy through preventive care and health awareness. 9Health will continue to advance this health awareness effort across Colorado and provide people with the tools they need to take responsibility for their own health.

“With the help of our long-time 9Health medical volunteers, we are able to help Coloradoans find the answers they need, reduce their stress and share additional resources that are relevant to their needs,” said Gary Drews, 9Health president and CEO. “During this trying time, we continue to provide resources to our communities to ensure we support our neighbors.”

The 9Health Neighbors program consists of 9Health Medical Neighbors and 9Health Good News Neighbors. For those who have a health or medical question, you can call (303) 698-4455, ext. 2005 to leave a message with a 9Health Medical Neighbor and you will receive a call within 24 hours.

The 9Health Good News Neighbors find positive and uplifting stories from their own communities to share with the public during this difficult time. 9Health Neighbors are here to be a resource for our communities, build a connection and inspire Coloradans to share their stories.

