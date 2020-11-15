9Health Fairs canceled until further notice

To our many 9Health Fair volunteers, donors and participants, we, your Pagosa Springs 9Health Fair core team, want to pass along an update about the status of our 9Health Fair.

The 9Health Fair headquarters in Denver, as well as our statewide community fair sites, have felt the broad effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the continuing impacts from COVID-19 and the unpredictable future, the 9Health Fair board of trustees decided to reduce operations of the organization in order to conserve funds and maximize future opportunities.

This means that the 9Health Fairs will not be offered until the board gives the directive to do so.

During this time, staff will assess and reinvent the organization to hopefully serve the health needs of Colorado in the near future.

We are optimistic that these unprecedented circumstances can be surmounted, and at some point our mission of bringing free and low-cost screenings and informative educational centers to our communities can resume.

In the meantime, we thank you for your contributions, participation and support for 40 years of tremendous good provided to our families, friends and neighbors in Pagosa Springs.

Stay safe and be well.